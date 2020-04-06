Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.53.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $128.20 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,602.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $224,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $224,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,400,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,242,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 963,057 shares of company stock valued at $107,884,028.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.