Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $178.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.42 and its 200-day moving average is $227.72. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

