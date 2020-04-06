Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.