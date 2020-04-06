Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $839.18 Million

Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce $839.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $832.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $850.09 million. Synopsys reported sales of $836.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Shares of SNPS opened at $124.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $166.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,624 shares of company stock worth $38,799,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,354,000 after purchasing an additional 273,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,136,000 after purchasing an additional 208,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

