Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). OncoCyte posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OncoCyte.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

