Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) to Post $1.67 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) will announce $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $58.37 on Friday. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

