Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will announce $116.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $117.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $457.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $490.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $491.65 million, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $537.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million.

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $124,564.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,267 shares of company stock worth $3,008,609 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMK opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

