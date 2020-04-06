XP Power’s (XPP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XPP. Citigroup downgraded shares of XP Power to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 4,170 ($54.85) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

LON:XPP opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.99) on Friday. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a one year high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04). The company has a market cap of $500.30 million and a P/E ratio of 25.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,917.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,913.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $20.00. XP Power’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

