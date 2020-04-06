Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $50,013,505.50 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $50,013,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WDAY opened at $116.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.85. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

