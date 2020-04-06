Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.86.

NYSE WGO opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $948.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.87. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

