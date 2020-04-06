Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westrock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of WRK opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. Westrock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $106,859,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 716.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Westrock by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,514 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Westrock by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Westrock by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 940,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 541,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

