Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wendys from to in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wendys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wendys by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wendys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

