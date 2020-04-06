Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centurylink (CTL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centurylink (NYSE: CTL):

4/3/2020 – Centurylink had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Centurylink was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Centurylink was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/2/2020 – Centurylink was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/1/2020 – Centurylink was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

3/25/2020 – Centurylink was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/24/2020 – Centurylink was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Centurylink was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Centurylink was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/3/2020 – Centurylink was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Centurylink was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

2/18/2020 – Centurylink had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Centurylink was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:CTL opened at $9.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centurylink by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,385,000 after purchasing an additional 796,604 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,168,000 after purchasing an additional 857,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $123,802,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

