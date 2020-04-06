Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 1st

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $370.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSBF shares. ValuEngine lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

