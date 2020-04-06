Warburg Research Reiterates “€98.00” Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.89 ($116.15).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €90.80 ($105.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €103.25. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

