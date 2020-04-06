Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.34.

WMT opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. The company has a market capitalization of $336.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1-year low of $97.24 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

