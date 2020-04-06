Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBA. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 865,810 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $43,807,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.