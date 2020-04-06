VSA Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at VSA Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CERP stock opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. Columbus Energy Resources has a one year low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Leo Koot bought 12,437,930 shares of Columbus Energy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £373,137.90 ($490,841.75).

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

