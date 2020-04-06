Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voxeljet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Voxeljet stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Voxeljet has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Voxeljet stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.08% of Voxeljet at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

