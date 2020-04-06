Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 200 Price Target at UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 185.56 ($2.44).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 113.88 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.04.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

