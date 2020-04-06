Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $503.50

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 503.50 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 554.71 ($7.30), with a volume of 172519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.71).

Several research firms recently commented on VTY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) price target (down previously from GBX 1,380 ($18.15)) on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,200.50 ($15.79).

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 995.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,228.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.37.

In other news, insider Ian Tyler bought 3,544 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 15,570 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £89,994.60 ($118,382.79). Insiders have acquired a total of 19,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,013,187 in the last 90 days.

About Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

