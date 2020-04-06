Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $30.82 on Monday. Viela Bio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($6.54).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

