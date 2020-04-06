Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $180,000 Investment in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 24,825 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

