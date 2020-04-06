Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,955,000. 35.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

In related news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $672,630.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,118.

LVGO stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

