Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $5,197,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.45 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $733.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

