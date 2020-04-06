Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 1,230.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Potbelly worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBPB. ValuEngine cut Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Potbelly Corp has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Potbelly Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

