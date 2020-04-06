Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of MGPI opened at $26.56 on Monday. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $452.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director David Colo bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,847.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandon Gall bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,048. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,953 shares of company stock worth $438,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

