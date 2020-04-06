Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,127.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,649.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock worth $125,690 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $7.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ATRA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

