Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 739,831 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOW. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

