Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 323 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $327.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.53. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

