Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varex Imaging from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of VREX opened at $20.73 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $829.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.