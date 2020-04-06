Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varex Imaging from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.
Shares of VREX opened at $20.73 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $829.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42.
In other Varex Imaging news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.