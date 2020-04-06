ValuEngine Upgrades Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APRE opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $98,316,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,312,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,906,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $80,956,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.