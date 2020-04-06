ValuEngine Lowers Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Securities lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.05%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Daniel M. Dupree bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Also, insider Joel T. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $665,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

