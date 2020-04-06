ValuEngine Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 40.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after acquiring an additional 800,719 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

