ValuEngine Lowers Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATI. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.70.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE ATI opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.29. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 407.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 916.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.