ValuEngine Downgrades ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASGN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.29.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,653,000 after purchasing an additional 939,595 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASGN by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,210,000 after purchasing an additional 133,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ASGN by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 760,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,968,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after acquiring an additional 334,852 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.