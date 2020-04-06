USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.81% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Shares of USAK opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.
In other USA Truck news, Director Robert E. Creager acquired 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $51,191.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,608.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in USA Truck by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 415,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 54,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in USA Truck by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 79.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.