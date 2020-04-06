USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of USAK opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. On average, research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USA Truck news, Director Robert E. Creager acquired 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $51,191.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,608.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in USA Truck by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 415,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 54,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in USA Truck by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 79.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

