Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.11. Uniqure has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.19). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,705.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniqure will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,514.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,134. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uniqure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Uniqure by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uniqure by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Uniqure by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Uniqure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

