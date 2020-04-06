Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $4,985,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

