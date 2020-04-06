Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

