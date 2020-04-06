UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 113 Price Target

UBS Group set a SEK 113 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 176 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 130 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 151.10.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 153.66 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 148.69.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.