Tyman (LON:TYMN) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TYMN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tyman from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of TYMN opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.64 million and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 220.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 240.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tyman has a 1 year low of GBX 133 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 292 ($3.84).

Tyman (LON:TYMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 27.46 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) by GBX 1.36 ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyman will post 2966.9999491 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.35 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Tyman’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

In other Tyman news, insider Paul Withers bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £36,500 ($48,013.68).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

