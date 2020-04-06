JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to “Overweight”

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.80% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $14.89. 51,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,506. The company has a market cap of $468.30 million, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.57. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TPI Composites by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80,881 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TPI Composites by 96.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

