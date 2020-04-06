Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

