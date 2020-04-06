Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Medical.

TMDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Titan Medical from to in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.92.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Capital One National Association owned 0.16% of Titan Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.