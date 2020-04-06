Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Medical.

TMDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Titan Medical from to in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.92.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Capital One National Association owned 0.16% of Titan Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

