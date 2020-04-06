Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 70,692 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,397,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,528,000 after buying an additional 118,188 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

