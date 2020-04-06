Stifel Nicolaus Trims Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Target Price to $24.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WRE. Raymond James upped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

NYSE WRE opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

