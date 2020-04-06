Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STMP. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $185.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.01.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1,258.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

