Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spotify from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.90.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $122.12 on Monday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Spotify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Spotify by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.