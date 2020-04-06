Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $2.50 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Spark Networks by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

