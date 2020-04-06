Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “
NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $2.50 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $16.22.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.
